Sikkim minister champions wildlife conservation with Red Panda adoption for grandson

Samdup Lepcha has drawn attention for his commitment to wildlife conservation by adopting Songru Pundi, a Red Panda, through the ‘My Child From Wild’ initiative on behalf of his grandson, promoting youth engagement and public participation in environmental protection.

Lepcha represents the 31-Lachen Mangan constituency, one of Sikkim’s largest and most challenging regions, spanning terrain from tropical valleys at 3,000 ft to high-altitude deserts at 28,000 ft. Remote areas like Dongkhya-La, Lungna-La, and Lhonak Valley remain snowbound for months, and the region’s unique Dzumsa governance system, combined with a significant Army and paramilitary presence, adds layers of complexity to administration.

He has actively worked on restoring infrastructure and essential services following the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), coordinating with the Army, BRO, Forest Department, and central government agencies to maintain connectivity and support local communities.

Lepcha also credited the Chief Minister for guidance in disaster relief efforts and continues to prioritise public reassurance and infrastructure resilience amid climate and glacial threats.

Through initiatives like the Red Panda adoption, Lepcha combines governance with conservation, fostering environmental awareness and community engagement for the next generation.