Sikkim's Minister for Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, and Ecclesiastical Department, Sonam Lama discussed a slew of key events and milestones during a meet with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan, on May 9.

They also discussed the proud accomplishment of “Operation Sindoor” and the celebration of the historical Tripartite Agreement.

In the course of the meeting, Lama extended his congratulations to Mathur for the remarkable success of “Operation Sindoor,” an operation recently carried out by the Indian defence forces. The operation was hailed as a matter of great national pride. Lama expressed his admiration for the dedication and exceptional efforts of the armed forces involved.

Mathur, in response, expressed his happiness over the success of the operation and offered his congratulations to the people of Sikkim, appreciating their continued support and patriotism. This collaboration between the government and armed forces has significantly bolstered the national spirit and pride, a sentiment that was deeply shared during the meeting.

Moving on to the historical context of Sikkim, Lama spoke about the the significance of the Tripartite Agreement, which was signed on May 8, 1973, marking a momentous event in the state's history. He used the occasion to extend his greetings to the Governor on this special day, which holds political and cultural importance for the people of Sikkim. The Tripartite Agreement is considered a turning point that shaped the state's political landscape and its journey toward becoming an integral part of India.

This year also marks the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim’s integration with India, and the Hon’ble Governor took the opportunity to reflect on the incredible progress the state has made over the past five decades. Mathur said, "Today, five decades on, the state stands tall as India’s first fully organic state and a torchbearer in education, women’s empowerment, and sustainable tourism."