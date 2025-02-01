A high-level delegation led by Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering T Bhutia recently visited Spain and Portugal, aimed at enhancing the state's global tourism presence.

The visit aims to strengthen international tourism ties and attract foreign investments in the sector.

As part of the visit, the delegation held crucial discussions with the Indian Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, at the Indian Embassy in Lisbon. Accompanying the minister were Principal Secretary C.S. Rao and Principal Chief Engineer Neeraj Pradhan from the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim. The meeting also included First Secretary Asha Antony and Ronnie from the Indian Embassy.

The discussions revolved around strategies to boost tourism, investment opportunities, and marketing initiatives to promote Sikkim as a preferred global travel destination. Minister Bhutia highlighted Sikkim’s unique tourism potential, the state government’s incentives for investors, and unexplored opportunities in the sector. A detailed presentation was delivered by Principal Secretary C.S. Rao, emphasizing Sikkim’s strengths and avenues for foreign collaboration.

Recognizing Sikkim’s tourism potential, the Indian Ambassador to Portugal invited the state to participate in the Better Tourism Lisbon (BTL) Travel Market 2025. Scheduled from March 12–16, 2025, BTL is Portugal’s largest and most prestigious international tourism fair. The Indian Embassy assured full support to Sikkim in showcasing its tourism prospects to a global audience and facilitating business-to-business (B2B) interactions.

The visit to Portugal and Spain was part of a broader international tourism promotion initiative undertaken by the Sikkim government. Before arriving in Portugal, the delegation also took part in FITUR 2025 in Spain, one of the world’s largest tourism trade fairs. At FITUR, the delegation represented Sikkim as co-exhibitors alongside the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.