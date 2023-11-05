Minister Karma Loday Bhutia has called for a proportional increase in Bhutia Lepcha seats in the state assembly while considering the impending delimitation process. His remarks were made during the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) convention held on November 5, which was themed 'Bhutia Lepcha: The Challenges Ahead'.

The convention attended by key political leaders and tribal representatives, including present Rajya Sabha MP Hissey Lachungpa, former Minister Bhaichung Bhutia, Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, and Convenor Chewang Rinizing Lepcha along with SD Tshering, Advisor to SIBLAC discussed critical issues facing the Bhutia Lepcha community in Sikkim.

SIBLAC, as the apex tribal body in Sikkim, holds significant sway in the state's political landscape and is well-positioned to influence voting patterns during elections. Currently, there are a total of 13 Bhutia-Lepcha seats, including the Sangha seat (Religious seat), reserved in the state assembly, which has a total strength of 32 members. Minister Bhutia's call for proportionate representation stems from the need to address the evolving demographic landscape in the state.