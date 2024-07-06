Sikkim’s Minister for Ecclesiastical, PHE & Water Resources Departments Sonam Lama, on July 5 called on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, wherein he emphasised the need to have a parent ministry or agency at the Union for Sikkim’s age-old Ecclesiastical department.

In the absence of such authority at the union level, the ecclesiastical department faces financial crunches since no central schemes, welfare measures or grants from the Union are extended to the Ecclesiastical Department of Sikkim.

He further impressed upon the Union Minister to explore on the possibility of early visit of His Holiness the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje to Sikkim and informed him of Sikkim government’s full preparedness in hosting him.

The engineers and officials of the PHE department also presented a detailed presentation on various remedial measures to be initiated following a series of natural calamities that Sikkim has been facing presently.

Rijiju gave a patient hearing to all these issues and positively assured to take up the matters for their effective redressal, further congratulating Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and the Sikkimese people for an absolute mandate to chief minister in the recently concluded elections.

Furthermore, he highlighted the simple lifestyle of the CM Tamang and his overwhelming dedication towards the Sikkimese people as phenomenal.