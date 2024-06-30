Minister for Roads and Bridges Department and MLA for Dzongu, Mr. Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, inaugurated a remarkable feat of local ingenuity—the newly constructed cane foot bridge at Sangklang. This significant infrastructure project, spanning 141 meters (462 feet) and standing 17 meters (55 feet) above the water level, promises to serve as a crucial link for the local community.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including District Magistrate Mangan, Mr. Anant Jain (IAS), SDM Dzongu Mr. Arun Chettri, and other officials alongside AAPDA volunteers and enthusiastic local residents. The project, initiated on June 16, 2024, under the guidance of Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, exemplifies collaborative effort between the public and the engineering cell of BAC Passingdang.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha commended the community's spirit and dedication in realizing the project. He emphasized the bridge's temporary nature and stressed the need for a permanent solution to connect isolated areas. District Magistrate Mangan, Mr. Anant Jain, emphasized safety protocols and the deployment of police personnel to monitor bridge usage.