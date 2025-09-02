Sikkim minister praises progress on Rakdong Gumpa main building

Minister Ven. Sonam Lama, along with Area MLA Samdup Tshering Bhutia and senior officials, conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction of the main building of Rakdong Gumpa at Rakdong.

The visit aimed to assess progress and ensure timely completion of the significant religious and cultural project.

The inspection team included OSDs Acharya Ringing Chopel Lepcha and Keshab Nepal, Ecclesiastical Secretary Kunchok Doma Lepcha, Senior Gendrungla Tshering Thendup Bhutia, BDO, and other key officials. They reviewed the work completed and identified areas needing attention.

Minister Lama expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of construction, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening religious and cultural infrastructure. The visit also marked the formal handover of a government grant for the monastery’s main building, a milestone expected to accelerate the project’s completion.

Once finished, Rakdong Gumpa is expected to serve as a major center for spiritual activities, community gatherings, and cultural preservation. Officials said the construction aligns with broader efforts to promote heritage infrastructure and provide improved facilities for local communities.