Stop baseless allegations or face legal action: Sikkim minister warns opposition

Sikkim Minister Sonam Lama has criticised opposition parties in the state for making baseless accusations against the government.

In a firm message, he stated, “Don’t level baseless allegations against our party. If you have proof, present it or be ready to face a defamation suit.”

He added that the opposition is simply venting their frustrations by repeatedly making false claims against the ruling government. “Their statements are not backed by facts and are a desperate attempt to mislead the people,” Lama said.

"No government in the history of Sikkim has ever distributed blankets to people across the state on a single day, all at once, and even gone so far as to load them in vehicles and deliver them door-to-door," said Minister Sonam Lama.

This effort underscores the government's commitment to social welfare and its proactive approach to reaching out to citizens.

Opposition parties have yet to respond to Lama's challenge, leaving the political landscape in Sikkim poised for further developments.