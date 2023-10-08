Sikkim Minister Lok Nath Sharma has announced to donate his one month salary to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, sources informed on October 8.

This generous is aimed at providing essential relief to those affected by the recent devastating floods in the Teesta basin of Sikkim.

The Minister urges fellow citizens, as well as individuals in positions of influence, to join hands in this collective effort to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by this natural calamity.

He also applauded Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s unconditional efforts in rescue and relief operations of Sikkimese people during this time of devastation.

According to sources, he appealed everyone to join in hands with state government’s relief efforts.