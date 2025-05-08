Sonam Lama, Sikkim's Minister for Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, and Ecclesiastical Affairs, has formally appealed to the Union Government, seeking its intervention in the ongoing movement by the Buddhist fraternity demanding amendments to the Bodhgaya Temple Act (BTA) of 1949.

In a letter dated April 1, addressed to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lama conveyed deep concern over the unresolved issues stemming from the decades-old Act, which governs the administration of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya, Bihar — the sacred site where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

"The Buddhist community worldwide has long awaited justice regarding the governance and rightful representation at Bodhgaya. I write with utmost faith, seeking your guidance and necessary intervention," Lama stated in his letter.

The movement, which began on February 9 this year, has rapidly gained momentum, with Buddhist leaders and followers converging at Bodhgaya to press for legislative reforms. Protesters argue that the existing Act fails to adequately represent the Buddhist community, despite its pivotal role in preserving the cultural and spiritual legacy of the holy site.

Lama underscored that amendments to the BTA are essential to address longstanding grievances and to ensure fair recognition of the Buddhist fraternity's contributions. "It shall be highly appreciated if necessary rectifications are brought into the Bodhgaya Temple Act, thereby delivering long-pending justice to Buddhists across the globe," he added.

As tensions rise in Bodhgaya, the call for reform has drawn international attention. The Mahabodhi Temple continues to be a major pilgrimage destination, attracting thousands annually, yet its administrative framework remains a point of contention among Buddhist groups.