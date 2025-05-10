Sikkim Minister Ven. Sonam Lama visited the Nathula border post on May 9, a move aiming to uplift the spirits of the soldiers stationed at one of the highest and most strategically significant locations in India.

During his visit, Minister Lama was briefed by the Commanding Officer, Col. Sanjeet Phougat, about the current security situation at Nathula. Col. Phougat also raised concerns about the need for basic facilities for tourists in the region, an issue Minister Lama addressed with a positive response, promising full support for the enhancement of these facilities.

Minister Lama expressed his deep gratitude for the soldiers' unwavering commitment and service to the nation. He distributed sweets and tea leaves as a token of appreciation, recognizing the difficult conditions under which the troops operate.

The minister then traveled to Thegu, where he met with Brigadier Amit Sharma to review the situation on the ground. Minister Lama received a detailed briefing on the security and operational status of the posts.

Reassuring the public, he confirmed that all posts on the Sikkim side of the border remain fully secure.

As a further display of his appreciation, Minister Lama also distributed sweets and tea leaves to the soldiers at Thegu, extending his heartfelt thanks to them for their service.