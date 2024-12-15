Sikkim ministers and leaders greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Chasok Tongnam and Teyongsi Srijunga Sawan Tongnam - traditional festivals of the Limboo community.

The celebrations are marked by cultural significance, fostering unity and reverence for heritage across diverse communities of the state.

Ren Erung Tenzing Lepcha, MLA of Rinchenpong Constituency and Advisor, R&B Department, expressed his best wishes, emphasising the importance of the festivals in preserving the cultural legacy of the Limboo community.

"May this festival foster communal harmony, abundant harvest, and happiness for all Sikkimese people," he said, urging citizens to honour and carry forward traditional practices.

Similarly, Ren Samdup Lepcha, MLA of Lachen-Mangan Constituency, highlighted the festivals' role in promoting peace and prosperity. "These celebrations unite us in our shared commitment to preserving our traditions and fostering goodwill," he remarked.

Ren Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Minister for Forest and Environment, extended his greetings, reflecting on the cultural richness of Chasok Tongnam, a festival celebrated in the month of Mangsir in the Nepali calendar. "The festival embodies gratitude for the harvest and ancestral blessings. Let us preserve these traditions for future generations," he said.

Tshering T. Bhutia, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, noted the importance of the festivals in strengthening community bonds and showcasing Sikkim’s cultural vibrancy. "May this joyous occasion bring prosperity, happiness, and well-being to all," he stated, urging collective efforts toward preserving cultural heritage.

Chasok Tongnam iis being celebrated celebrated at the state level with various programs, reflecting the vibrant traditions of the Limboo community.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, received widespread appreciation for fostering inclusivity and cultural preservation in Sikkim.

Under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, initiatives to protect and promote the heritage of all communities have flourished. The Chief Minister’s efforts to revitalize Limboo infrastructure, including the renovation of the Limboo Cultural Centre in Gangtok, were widely lauded.

"The chief minister’s vision has allowed every community to celebrate their festivals freely and with dignity," said community leaders.