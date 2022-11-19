Sikkim Roads and Bridges Minister Samdup Lepcha's son Chewang Dadul Lepcha died in an accident which occurred on November 18 night.

Notably, on November 18 at around 7.30 PM, Chungthang police station received information from the Bazar Beat duty personnel stating that one vehicle bearing registration number SK 03P 1031 had met with an accident near Gumpa Dara, along Chungthang to Lachen road.

Subsequently, upon investigation, a written report stating that the above-mentioned vehicle driven by one Chewang Dadul Lepcha, age 33 years, s/o Samdup Lepcha, Minister Road and Bridges Department, To Pegong, Chungthang, Mangan District, Sikkim who was proceeding towards Crusher plant at Munsithang from Chungthang had met with an accident at near Gumpa Dara, along Chungthang to Lachen road, Chungthang at around 1915 hours and the vehicle had plunged approximately 250-300 feet below the road.

Thereafter, a thorough search operation was carried out with the help of personnel of Chungthang Fire Station, Army, ITBP and locals whereupon the above-mentioned lone driver was found in a critically injured condition.

As such, he was immediately evacuated to 327 Army Field Hospital at Theng for medical treatment wherein he succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of an investigation, an inquest over the deceased was conducted and the deceased has been forwarded to the District Hospital, Mangan for a legal autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death. All other legal formalities pertaining to the P.O. has been completed.

A case has been registered under section 279/304A/338 IPC.