A disturbing incident of sexual molestation has been reported at Singtam police station, involving a 14-year-old minor girl.

The complainant alleged that their daughter was taken from their residence without consent by an adult individual.

The accused then drove the victim to Sangkhola, where he forced her to consume beer and subsequently sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the authorities have completed all necessary legal formalities, and the case is currently under investigation.



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The police are working to ensure justice is served in this heinous crime.

Earlier on April 20, authorities in Sikkim took action against the illegal use of dual number plates on a tourist vehicle, leading to the arrest of an individual involved in the matter.

Recently, social media platforms were abuzz with a photograph depicting a tourist vehicle bearing two distinct number plates, sparking widespread astonishment.

The individual responsible for this violation has been apprehended.