A minor victim alleged sexual assault by a family acquaintance in Namchi district, Sikkim.

The case is currently under investigation by the authorities.

According to a written forwarding Zero FIR received by Singtam Police Station, the incident occurred on May 9 at approximately 11:30 am. The complainant, a teacher at a school in Sikkim, noticed that one of her students, who is 10 years old, was not her usual cheerful self. Concerned, the teacher counseled the child about good touch and bad touch.

The victim tearfully revealed that during her visits to her mother and stepfather’s rented room, she had been sexually assaulted by the house owner’s son. The alleged assault was of a penetrative nature.

As per the FIR, the perpetrator offered her money in exchange for her silence.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Temi Police Station. A Zero FIR was registered at Singtam PS Case FIR No. 0/2024, dated May 9, 2024, under Sections 3(a) and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The case has been forwarded to Temi Police Station for further investigation.

Temi PS has registered FIR case No. 04/2024, dated May 9, 2024, against the accused.

The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.