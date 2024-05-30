On May 29, 2024, the Sadar Police Station registered FIR No. 77/2024 under Sections 5(I)/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 against Shakil Alam. The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

At approximately 2:53 PM on May 29, 2024, the police received a written complaint from a 56-year-old resident of Gangtok. The complainant stated that a 14-year-old girl, had been residing with him as a family member for the past ten years. Recently, her school reported irregular attendance which prompted an inquiry.

Investigations revealed that Md Shakil Alam, a painter residing in Deorali Bazaar, had been enticing the minor girl with money and sweets. The two had secretly met at Shakil’s friend’s rented house near Hotel Ramada on Deorali School Road. The victim disclosed that Shakil had forcefully engaged her in sexual intercourse multiple times since March 2024.

On May 28, 2024, Shakil allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl in his rented room in Deorali. Following the complaint, the police promptly arrested Md Shakil Alam, a 28-year-old resident of Kishanganj, Bihar, who was temporarily staying in Deorali, Gangtok.

The complainant submitted a written FIR, leading to the arrest of Shakil Alam. He faces charges under the POCSO Act, and the police have detained him under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Additionally, two other individuals were detained under Section 151 CrPC, two under Section 41 CrPC, and one under Section 202 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Furthermore, two vehicles were challaned under the same act.