In a tragic incident, the dead body of a minor girl was found on April 15 in the jungle below Pangthang Nursery, Lingdok near Gangtok in Sikkim. The girl was wearing a school uniform at the time of discovery.

Local authorities have not released the name of the victim but have confirmed that the body has been identified. An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

Many residents have urged the authorities to take swift action to bring the perpetrator to justice.

This is developing story. Further details are awaited.