Following the recent Zuluk accident tragedy, the missing body of Khushwant Subba, 22, son of Phiprahang Subba, resident of Khongsee Namcheybung Pakyong, has been recovered today morning around 07:30 hrs. This development comes after an accident that claimed the lives of passengers on February 15 in Gangtok district.

The accident occurred when a vehicle with registration number SK-07P-2790 (Bolero), traveling from Pakyong via 17 Mile, met with a devastating accident around 4:30 pm at Ganek near Zuluk. The treacherous combination of excess fog and fragile weather conditions proved fatal, leading to tragic consequences for those on board.

Among the passengers, Hissey Lhamu Lepcha lost her life in the accident, while Khushwant Subba was reported missing until today's recovery. The passengers, including Thupden Lhamu Sherpa (33), Sakuntala Sherpa (58), Hishey Lhamu Sherpa (27, deceased), Ajit Banya (36), and Abay Chettri (25), endured the terrifying ordeal.

Earlier on February 10, three individuals lost their lives, and 27 others sustained injuries when a tanker crashed into a public ground during a Mela in Ranipool, Gangtok.