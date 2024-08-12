13-year-old girl, who went missing from Darjeeling has been successfully recovered from Chandmari, Gangtok, in Sikkim. The rescue operation, carried out with coordination has brought relief to the family.

Darjeeling and Sikkim Police played a crucial role in the recovery. The Duars ExpressMail team, led by Raju Nepali and Raghav Mudaliar, also contributed significantly by actively pursuing the case. Their efforts have been instrumental in resolving the case.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and ongoing investigations, details regarding the circumstances of the minor's recovery remain confidential.