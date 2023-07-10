The lifeless body of a missing Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Jawan has been discovered in Geyzing on July 10. The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Passang Tshering Bhutia, had gone missing from his residence in Upper Kyongsa, Geyzing, on July 8. The discovery was made two days later in a feeder near St. Mary's School, Geyzing.

Passang Tshering Bhutia had taken a three-day leave and was expected to return home on the same day he went missing. However, he never reached his destination, leaving his family deeply concerned and anxious about his whereabouts.

The missing IRB Jawan was last seen riding a red scooty with the registration number SK04-0708.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter to shed light on the circumstances leading to Passang Tshering Bhutia's death. The Geyzing Police Station has filed a General Missing Diary entry, marking the official documentation of the case.