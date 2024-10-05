The district administration office of Sikkim's Pakyong district has announced the completion of the 11th day of the Mission Revival of Barren Land for Cultivation.

The initiative aims to transform Sikkim into a thriving hub for sustainable agriculture, horticulture and biodiversity tourism.

Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry, Puran Kr. Gurung inaugurated the Village Level Workers office at Kamarey Village, marking a significant milestone in the mission. The new office will provide vital support to local farmers, enhancing production and promoting the revival of barren land.

The Field Day Program IELD DAY PROGRAM meanwhile, has yielded impressive results, with widespread community engagement and increasing participation.

The Panchayats have been tirelessly working to raise awareness about the benefits of land revival, and their efforts are paying off. Gram Panchayats are already witnessing substantial profits from their own revenue sources through the production.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication of the BAC's, GPK's, and ADC Development Office Pakyong District and the community's commitment to sustainable development.

As Sikkim strives to maintain its status as India's first fully organic state, this mission is an example of the state's unwavering focus on environmental stewardship.

The Office of the Additional District Collector Development Office extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their tireless efforts in making this mission a resounding success.