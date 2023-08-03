The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party's 18th Legislatures meeting held at Mintokgang, Gangtok, chaired by Chief Minister cum Party President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), has decided to instate MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma to the Cabinet berth in the Government of Sikkim. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 4th at Raj Bhawan Gangtok.

During the meeting, CM Prem Singh Tamang urged all legislators to dedicate maximum time to their respective constituencies and work for the welfare of their constituents. He emphasized organizing regular meetings at the ward level to promote government schemes and initiatives at the grassroots and provide assistance as per the constituents' requirements.

Various departmental heads of the government were also invited to the meeting, where proposed developmental programs and beneficiary schemes for the people of Sikkim were highlighted and discussed.

Chief Minister Tamang informed that a high-level delegation, including legislators, will soon travel to New Delhi to communicate and submit the state's issues to the Government of India.

In addition, the meeting focused on preparing for the 6th Jan Unmukti Diwas, a significant event of the SKM party, which is scheduled to be held at Rangpo on August 10th, 2023.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Speaker cum Secretary General Arun Upreti, Deputy Speaker, Honorable Ministers, Legislators, Advisors to CM, Political Secretary to CM, and Press Secretary to CM.