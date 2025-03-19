MLA Erung Tenzing Lepcha of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly has been conferred with the prestigious Best Indian Golden Personalities Award 2025 by the Friendship Forum in recognition of his exceptional contributions to political excellence. This esteemed accolade highlights his dedication to public service, leadership, and commitment to regional development, marking a significant milestone in his political career.



Upon receiving the award, MLA Lepcha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his constituents, supporters, and the Friendship Forum, stating that this recognition is a reflection of collective efforts toward community empowerment, development, and public welfare. He reaffirmed his commitment to serving society with integrity, dedication, and a vision for a progressive future.



The Best Indian Golden Personalities Award is bestowed upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields, serving as a beacon of inspiration and driving positive change in society. This honor further cements MLA Erung Tenzing Lepcha’s role as a transformative leader, dedicated to uplifting communities and fostering sustainable growth in the region.