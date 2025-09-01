Sikkim MLA launches ‘Gaunley Bazaar’ in Salangthang to boost local farmers

Upper Burtuk MLA Kala Rai has initiated the setting up of a new ‘Gaunley Bazaar’ in Salangthang ward, near Khel Gaon, Reshithang, to provide farmers with a dedicated marketplace and promote organic farming in her constituency.

The initiative, taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, aims to create a platform where local farmers can sell their organic produce directly to consumers without middlemen. The market will operate every Saturday and Sunday, serving as a hub for vegetables and other organic products, and is expected to significantly improve income opportunities for farmers who have long struggled to find a proper venue in Gangtok’s main bazaar.

Local ward panchayat Govind Bhattarai said the project is being carried out with the full involvement of the community under the leadership of MLA Kala Rai. The market is scheduled to be completed by September 21 and will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Tamang.

The development work is being undertaken through Shram Daan (voluntary labour) by local residents, party field-level office bearers, workers and panchayats, reflecting strong community participation in the project.

The ‘Gaunley Bazaar’ is expected not only to support farmers economically but also to encourage healthier consumption patterns among residents by making fresh organic produce more accessible.