Sikkim MLA leads Phensong ward in paddy planting drive, celebrates community spirit
Sikkim MLA Kala Rai joined Phensong residents in a paddy planting drive that celebrated tradition and community unity. The event saw strong participation from locals and political workers, highlighting cultural heritage and teamwork.
Sikkim MLA Kala Rai joined the residents of Phensong Ward in a paddy planting drive that brought the entire community together in a celebration of tradition and teamwork.
The event was marked by the active participation of Panchayat members, local children, villagers, and workers from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, reflecting a strong sense of unity and shared purpose.
The gathering was not only a display of agricultural activity but also a reminder of the cultural heritage that binds the people of Phensong.
Kala Rai warmly acknowledged the enthusiasm and dedication of the participants and said, “These efforts connect us to our roots and keep both body and mind active. I thank everyone for their wholehearted participation.”
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