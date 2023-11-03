Former Minister and Khamdong Singtam MLA, MK Sharma, has put an end to swirling speculations regarding his potential switch to the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party. Dismissing recent rumors that had been circulating throughout the day, Sharma clarified that he has no intentions of joining any political party at the moment.

Earlier in the day, news reports emerged suggesting that MK Sharma, formerly associated with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), was poised to make a significant political move by aligning himself with the SDF.

Insider sources within the SDF party had claimed that negotiations and discussions with MK Sharma were at an advanced stage, indicating a high likelihood of his imminent switch. However, these sources were unable to provide a concrete timeline for his potential entry into the party.

The SDF has been making headlines lately with a series of high-profile additions to its ranks. Notably, HSP President Dr. Bina Sharma recently joined the party, and her joining event featured the presence of renowned Indian footballer and politician Bhaichung Bhutia as a special guest. Speculation is also rife that Bhaichung Bhutia himself may consider joining the SDF in the near future.