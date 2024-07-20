In a significant move aimed at boosting local agriculture and tourism, Hon'ble Area MLA Madam Pamin Lepcha inaugurated a groundbreaking tea plantation programme at the Parkha BAC Hall today. Organized by the Tea Grower's Welfare Board in Parkha, this initiative under the 21-Gnathang Machong Constituency represents a vital step toward sustainable development in the region.

The newly launched programme aims to transition local farmers from traditional agricultural practices to more sustainable and economically viable tea cultivation. By equipping farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge, the initiative seeks to foster a thriving tea industry, ensuring long-term economic stability for the community.

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In her address, MLA Pamin Lepcha underscored the importance of this initiative in promoting self-reliance and economic growth within the local community. She lauded the contributions of MP Rajya Sabha DT Lepcha and the Tea Grower's Welfare Board for their unwavering dedication to the project. MLA Lepcha also encouraged active participation from local residents to ensure the programme's success.

The tea plantations are expected to enhance the region's scenic beauty, attract tourists, and create new job opportunities. This aligns with the state government's broader objectives of community empowerment and sustainable development, championed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

The launch event saw the presence of numerous dignitaries, including ADC (Dev) Pakyong Shri Robin Sewa, SDM Pakyong Shri Dakman Subba, Panchayat members, BDO Parkha Shri Roshan Gurung, Rtd Secretary Shri Kamal Kumar Kafley, Chairman of the Tea Grower's Welfare Board, Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department Smt. Rebecca Gurung, Range Officer, BO Forest Department, and various other officials and local residents.