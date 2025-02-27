In a significant development for sports in the state, Kuber Bhandari, President of the Sikkim Olympic Association, paid a courtesy visit to the MLA of Soreng-Chakung Constituency at his residence this morning. During the meeting, Bhandari honoured the HMLA as the Chief Patron of the Soreng Area Sports Association (SASA), acknowledging his continuous support for the development of sports in the region.

The discussion focused on the overall progress of sports in Sikkim and the state’s performance at the recently concluded 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Sikkim athletes secured two bronze medals at the prestigious event, a commendable feat that highlights the growing potential of sports talent in the state. Bhandari expressed optimism about further enhancing Sikkim’s standing in national competitions through better infrastructure and training facilities.

A key point of the discussion was the urgent need for a full-sized Olympic swimming pool in Sikkim. Bhandari said that such a facility would play a crucial role in nurturing and developing swimming talent for national and international competitions. He highlighted that with world-class infrastructure, Sikkim could produce competitive swimmers who could make a mark in national and global events.

The MLA expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Sikkim Olympic Association in promoting sports and assured his commitment to the growth of athletics in the state. He acknowledged the importance of upgrading infrastructure to provide better opportunities for young athletes and pledged to facilitate the required resources to make Sikkim a hub for sporting excellence.

Further discussions and follow-ups will be undertaken to ensure that necessary steps are taken for the development of sports facilities, including the proposed Olympic swimming pool. The meeting underscored a shared vision for fostering sports talent and providing Sikkim’s athletes with the support and facilities needed to compete at higher levels.