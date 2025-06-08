Sikkim MLA representing the Shyari Constituency, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha has adopted a Himalayan Tahr named Somdev. Lamtha, who also serves as Advisor to the Forest and Environment Department adopted the animal under the state’s wildlife adoption programme - My Child from Wild.

The adoption took place on June 7 at the Himalayan Zoological Park, where Lamtha officially announced his support for Somdev, contributing Rs 1,00,000 towards the animal’s care for one year.

The majestic Himalayan Tahr, locally known as Shapi, is a significant member of the zoo’s breeding programme. Somdev is the founding male and has fathered many offspring, playing a key role in building the park’s Himalayan Tahr population.

Lamtha, aged 52, is known across Sikkim as a humble, people-first leader. He voluntarily retired after 25 years of service as a Divisional Engineer and entered politics in December 2017, responding to widespread public support. His work since then has reflected his commitment to the people, especially in the fields of social service, youth development, and drug prevention.

One of his most notable grassroots initiatives is ‘Ama Ko Aasu Puch-ney Lathi’, which translates to “A Stick to Wipe the Tears of Mothers.” This movement, active in his constituency, has over 600 registered mothers working together to prevent drug abuse among the youth.

Speaking about his decision to adopt Somdev, Lamtha said he was drawn to the animal’s powerful appearance and leadership traits. Somdev’s thick mane and strong presence are symbolic of an alpha male that leads his herd through difficult mountain terrain. “His presence reflects strength and resilience — qualities we must all embrace,” said Lamtha during the adoption ceremony.

The Himalayan Zoological Park, in response, extended heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Advisor. Officials noted that Lamtha is not just a supporter on paper — he has personally trekked the park’s 230-hectare area on multiple occasions, inspecting enclosures and offering suggestions for improvement. His direct involvement has helped boost staff morale and ensure better welfare for the animals.