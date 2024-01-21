Gangtok MLA YT Lepcha on January 21 praised the ongoing nationwide campaign 'Viksit Bharat' Sankalp Yatra, initiated by the Government of India. The Yatra, with its goal of achieving self-reliance for India by 2047, has garnered significant acclaim for its efforts in ensuring the effective implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level.

MLA Lepcha, speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, spoke about the positive impact of the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign. He highlighted the importance of making citizens aware of the various government schemes introduced in the last 8-9 years stating how these initiatives have directly benefited the people.

"In all the schemes of the government, the goal is to ensure they reach the people, providing tangible benefits that enhance the welfare of the citizens. 'Viksit Bharat' is not just about policy implementation; it's about making people aware of the strides the BJP government has taken in the past years for their welfare," remarked MLA Lepcha.

He stressed the need for increased awareness, stating, "The success of these schemes lies not just in their execution but in ensuring that people are conscious of the opportunities available to them. It's crucial that the citizens are informed about the initiatives designed for their benefit, fostering a sense of participation and empowerment."

PW Rinzing, Vice-President cum Incharge of Gangtok BJP, echoed similar sentiments during the event. Rinzing, stating the vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged citizens to actively participate in making India self-reliant by 2047.

"Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat," echoed Rinzing, encapsulating the Prime Minister's dream of an economically, socially and politically empowered India. Rinzing highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken in the past decade, revealing that around 160 central schemes have been introduced in Sikkim alone.

Despite the abundance of schemes, Rinzing acknowledged the need to bridge the awareness gap among the populace. He stressed that the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign serves as a clarion call to disseminate information about government schemes, fostering awareness and encouraging citizens to avail themselves of the benefits.

"As part of 'Viksit Bharat,' our collective pledge is to make India free and self-reliant by 2047. It's not just a dream; it's a promise to every citizen, including those in Sikkim," Rinzing said.

Srijana Thapa, General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing 'Viksit Bharat' campaign, commending the Government of India and highlighting the initiatives led by the Modi government.

Thapa praised the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' for gaining popularity in Sikkim, addressing water scarcity concerns. She highlighted the impact of the 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme, the Ujjwala scheme providing free gas cylinders to women and the government's commitment to healthcare infrastructure.