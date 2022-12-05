Minister for Healthcare M.K. Sharma on December 5 flagged off Mobile Ophthalmic Clinic at the premises of Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok.

The Mobile Van Clinic is an initiative undertaken by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang which aims to outreach physically challenged people in rural areas. It was started under the direction of NPCBVI cell, Healthcare and Family Welfare Department, Govt of Sikkim, in collaboration with Greater Lions Hospital and National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment(NPCBVI)under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

Addressing the day as a landmark event in the history of the Sikkim, M.K. Sharm said that mobile vet clinic will strive to reach distant rural areas to provide medication and consultation services to villagers in far flung areas of the State.

The Minister appreciated the efforts made by the representatives of Ujjyalo and Greater Lions Hospital for actively taking part in the campaign.

Furthermore, he assured that the campaign shall reach out to the rural areas outdistanced due to geographical barrier.

He expressed hope that the campaigns will spark a chain reaction for health officials to reach out to people especially living in rural areas of Sikkim.