A Coordination-cum-Monsoon preparedness meet with the Heads of Offices and Stakeholders was held in the Conference Hall of Gyalshing District Zilla Panchayat Bhawan Kyongsa, on May 18.

The meeting primarily delved into the incorporated safety measures and mandatory preparation by the concerned departments for the impending monsoon season in the district.

M Bharani Kumaar (IAS) District Collector Gyalshing-cum-Chairman District Disaster Management Authority Gyalshing chaired the meeting accompanied by Khemraj Bhattarai ADC Gyalshing-cum-Member Secretary DDMA Gyalshing, Bijoy Subba ASP Gyalshing, Ajeet Mohan Commandant SSB 36th Bn Yangtey, Surat Kumar Gurung ADC Development Gyalshing, Tirsang Tamang SDM (HQ) Gyalshing and N B Biswakarma SDM Gyalshing.

At the meeting, representatives from Health, Food and Civil Supplies, PMGSY, Power, PHED, Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Deptts, SSB Yangtey and NHIDCL, through an elaborative Powerpoint presentation, outlined the preparatory measures and mechanisms put in place by the respective departments and agencies to mitigate the monsoon induced disaster in the district.

Bharani Kumaar, District Collector-cum- Chairman DDMA, Gyalshing stressed on the need of time bound planning and execution of measures to mitigate the possible damages during the monsoon season. He directed concerned departments to engage a Nodal Officer bestowed with the responsibility of effective communication and representation on the required assistance during the time of unprecedented circumstances.

Chairman DDMA Gyalshing even delved into beneficial interventions of the Incident Response System (IRS) and, sensitized on the roles and responsibilities of the SDMs and BDOs in the institutional mechanism. He also informed on the possible conduct of Mock Excercise after the completion of General Election 2024.

Bharani, in his address to concerned departments and Sashastra Seema Bal representative, asserted with the crucial directions to ensure appropriate level of Monsoon preparedness in the district. He even directed representatives of Hydropower Pojects in the district to ensure appropriate maintenance of the safety measures by duly adhereing to the Standard Operating Procedures of Disaster Management Act 2005.

Bhattarai, ADC Gyalshing cum Member Secretary, DDMA Gyalshing elucidated the house on Incident Response System (IRS) and informed on its mandated functions in the district. He also sensitised on the need of proactive and preventive approach from all the stakeholders in regard to the preparation toward mitigation of the damages during the instances of natural disasters.

He specifically directed the concerned department and agencies to focus on clearing and maintenance of drains and culverts of roads, repair of village roads as primary mitigation intervention towards monsoon related disasters. He directed the HODs, SDMs and BDOs to undertake supervisory roles in their respective jurisdiction to ensure time bound action and reporting. He took the opportunity to appreciate Police, Fire and SSB personnel for their rendered services during time of unprecedented incidents of natural calamity and distress in the district.

Mr Ganesh Kumar Rai District Project Officer, Disaster Management Gyalshing briefly deliberated on the Disaster Management Act 2005 and informed on compostion of the members. He informed on the crucial duties and responsibilities of DDMA in the district. He even shared information on the District Emergency Operation Centre (Control Room) and its functions in the house.

The meeting concluded with the vote of thank to the chair.