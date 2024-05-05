The annual monsoon preparedness meeting for North Sikkim district was conducted at the election hall of the District Administrative Center in Mangan on May 4. The meeting was chaired by District Collector Hem Kumar Chettri and attended by Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu, Additional District Magistrate Vishu Lama, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Block Development Officers, and heads of district-level government departments. Officials from the Border Roads Organization, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Central Water Commission were also present.

The objective was to discuss the roles, responsibilities, and preparedness of various departments to combat potential disasters during the upcoming monsoon season and ensure better coordination among them. Chettri commended the efforts made during the flash floods in December last year but warned that this monsoon could be more challenging. He instructed all departments to appoint nodal officers and maintain close coordination for efficient disaster management.

Emphasis was laid on stockpiling essential commodities for vulnerable areas and identifying disaster-prone settlements, especially in Toong, Naga, and Rel areas, for taking necessary precautions. The Border Roads Organization was advised to strategically position manpower and machinery, while additional personnel may be kept on standby in risk-prone zones.

During the meeting, department heads updated their preparedness status and highlighted the challenges they face. The District Collector assured them of necessary support. The roles and responsibilities of each department were read out by Lama, who encouraged coordinated efforts for efficient results.