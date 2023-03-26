More than 20 houses were damaged, and the road connecting Mangan to Gangtok was swiped away after a massive landslide hit Sikkim's Sokpay village on March 26.

According to the sources, no human casualties have been reported from the site. Rescue operations are underway at the site where the landslide hit earlier today.

"Suddenly the landslide started, initially, a small landslide came, seeing that we family members went to another elevated roadside area and later the entire landslide covered up everything. Our home and attached shop which was the only means of livelihood was swept away along with two pigs. Nothing has left now this has brought misery to us we don't know what to do next. It was 8 years of hardship and investment we built this house and shops. It came around 2 am slowly and at around 4 pm the entire house was swept away", a local said on March 26.

Fortunately, the first minor slide that occurred at approximately 2 pm informed the residents, who then evacuated their home to seek safety elsewhere.

The reported slide has caused extensive damage to properties and Livestock. Two houses have been totally shattered. Besides, Agricultural land belonging to more than 18 families have been severely damaged along with the standing crops.

After receiving the news, Zilla Adhyaksha East, Balaram Adhikari, BDO Tintek, representatives from the department of roads and bridges, panchayat and zilla officials, police officers from Dikchu OP, and officials went to the spot to assess the damage.

Three families have been relocated to a safer area in the meanwhile. Severe damage has been done to the roads, drinking water supply, animal husbandry dispensary, ICDS center, and electricity.