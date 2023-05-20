The Indian Army on May 19 rescued over 500 tourists stranded at Chungthang in North Sikkim after torrential rains hit the region leading to landslides and roadblocks.

Approximately 500 tourists were travelling to Lachung and Lachen valley but faced landslides and road blocks enroute, after heavy rainfall pounded the region.

Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists to safety.

The stranded tourists that included 216 male, 113 ladies and 54 children, were moved to three different Army Camps and were provided with hot meals and warm clothing. The troops vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night.

Three medical teams were formed to check the health of the rescued tourists. Initial medical check by Army medical team found all tourists to be stable. However, on 20 May, one lady who had visited Gurudogmar Lake during the day complained of severe headache and dizziness.

Medical team including Lady Medical Officer from nearby Field Hospital rushed to the location and detected signs of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). She was provided immediate medical care and was shifted to the ICU in the medical hospital. By morning, she was stable.

The quick reaction by the troops avoided any untoward mishap and ensured comfort for the stranded tourists. Meanwhile, efforts are on, to clear the road for vehicular movement as soon as possible. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey.

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