The highly anticipated first-ever Mountain Rush – Sikkim Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) Car Rally officially began today, April 23, from Ridge Park, Gangtok, marking a significant milestone in Sikkim's motorsport history.

The rally, which is being organised by Summit Times in partnership with Service to Mankind and the Information & Public Relations Department (IPRD) of the Government of Sikkim, has garnered support from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). It is a part of Sikkim’s ongoing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of its statehood, a special occasion that the rally is aiming to commemorate.

The ceremony began with an exciting flag-off at the 0 KM mark at Ridge Park, where 32 vehicles lined up, ready to start the first leg of the rally. This leg is set to conclude at Lachung, a picturesque village in North Sikkim, known for its natural beauty and serene environment. As the participants set off, the rally's significance in promoting rural tourism and local homestays was evident.

Before the rally began, each team received a unique rallying document called the "Tulip." This document, shaped in a pictorial format, plays an essential role in TSD rallies worldwide. It provides participants with clear and precise route instructions, and it is crucial for maintaining the exact time and speed, which are the core challenges of the rally.

The "Tulip" marks the start of the intense yet exciting journey, where every driver must keep to the given speeds and distances, testing their accuracy and skills.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by several important figures, including Anapurna Alley, Secretary of IPRD, and Umesh Sunam, Director of IPRD, along with senior government officials, motorsport experts, and members of the organising committee.