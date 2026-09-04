Sikkim moves to boost local filmmaking with equipment, training and cine conclave

Sikkim is drawing up a plan to strengthen its film sector, with better access to professional equipment, technical training and a dedicated platform for local filmmakers emerging as key priorities.

The Sikkim Film Promotion Board discussed the proposals at a meeting on Thursday chaired by its chairman Tashi Tshering Bhutia. Among the key proposals was a three-day Sikkim Cine Conclave from November 26 to 28, aimed at bringing filmmakers and other professionals from the state's creative sector together.

The proposed conclave is expected to centre on Sikkimese cinema under the theme ‘In Sikkim, By Sikkim’. Plans include short-film competitions, screenings and an awards programme. Winning films could subsequently get an opportunity to be screened at the Sikkim International Film Festival.

A major concern raised during the meeting was the limited access local filmmakers have to professional filmmaking resources. Board member Prashant Rasaily proposed making cameras, lenses and other technical equipment more accessible, while suggesting that equipment support and training could be explored in collaboration with the Skill Development Department.

The proposal could allow filmmakers to access technical resources without relying entirely on direct financial assistance from the government. Rasaily also stressed that any equipment made available would require proper maintenance and technical support.

The board also discussed creating a more structured system to recognise contributions to Sikkim's film and creative industries. Board member Dr Manoj Rai proposed clear criteria for recognising artists, filmmakers, entrepreneurs and others working in the sector, including awards for acting, debut projects and other significant contributions.

Film screenings were also identified as an important part of the proposed conclave. Board member Rushma Rai suggested that the programme include contemporary Sikkimese films alongside classics and selected productions from outside the state.

The meeting further explored ways to expand skills beyond conventional filmmaking. A possible collaboration with Andhra Pradesh-based company Tezaract was discussed for training in creative media and artificial intelligence-based tools, with an emphasis on digital content production and emerging career opportunities.

The proposals are yet to be finalised, with the board expected to examine the plans further before deciding on the framework and implementation.