Sikkim moves to eliminate manual scavenging with mechanised sanitation drive

In a significant step towards eliminating manual scavenging and modernising urban sanitation, the Sikkim government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. to procure advanced mechanised sewage and waste collection equipment under the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for 2026-27.

The agreement, signed by the Urban Development Department in the presence of Urban Development Minister Bhoj Raj Rai, aims to replace hazardous manual cleaning practices with modern mechanised systems, enhancing worker safety, operational efficiency and dignity while strengthening the state's urban sanitation infrastructure.

Describing the partnership as a milestone in Sikkim's sanitation mission, Rai said the adoption of advanced technology would significantly improve sanitation services while protecting the health and well-being of sanitation workers.

"Technology alone cannot ensure success. Comprehensive training of operating personnel is essential for the efficient operation, maintenance and long-term sustainability of the equipment," the minister said, underscoring the importance of skill development alongside technological advancement.

According to the Urban Development Department, the initiative forms part of the state's commitment to eradicating manual scavenging in accordance with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and directions issued by the Supreme Court.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Urban Development Department Jitendra Singh Raje said the initiative reflects Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's vision of promoting inclusive development while safeguarding the dignity of sanitation workers through technology-driven solutions.

He said replacing unsafe manual practices with mechanised systems demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring safer working conditions while improving the quality and efficiency of urban sanitation services.

Raje also highlighted the role of digital technology in monitoring and maintaining robotic sanitation equipment to ensure efficient, transparent and accountable service delivery.

During the programme, Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs), Vikram Gulati, presented the company's CSR initiatives and explained the legal framework and procedures for declaring a state free from manual scavenging.

Project Vice President (Corporate Affairs), Nao Uzawa, shared Japan's experience in adopting advanced technologies for safe and efficient sanitation management, while company officials briefed participants on the operation, maintenance, technical features and skill requirements associated with the proposed mechanised equipment.

The Urban Development Department said the project seeks to transform sanitation infrastructure by introducing modern mechanised technologies that reduce dependence on manual intervention while improving worker safety, service efficiency and human dignity.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Sikkim's efforts towards creating a safer, cleaner and more sustainable urban sanitation system while ensuring compliance with national legislation aimed at ending manual scavenging across the country.