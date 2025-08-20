Sikkim MP flags AI’s impact on jobs, urges state to harness opportunities

Sikkim MP Indra Dr. Hang Subba, on August 20, raised an important question in the Lok Sabha, drawing attention to the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on India’s employment landscape. He also laid emphasis on the need for Sikkim to seize emerging opportunities in AI-driven growth.

Responding to the question, the Ministry of Labour and Employment highlighted that India’s AI talent pool is set to double from 6.5 lakh professionals in 2024 to more than 12.5 lakh by 2027, growing at 15 per cent annually.

Key national highlights with relevance for Sikkim:

• 8.65 lakh candidates trained in AI and Big Data; 3.20 lakh in specialized AI/Analytics courses.

• Over 18.56 lakh registrations under MeitY’s FutureSkills PRIME re-skilling initiative, with 3.37 lakh completions.

• AI Startups supported under Centres of Excellence are deploying solutions in manufacturing and industry.

• YUVAi programme is preparing school students with AI and social skills in areas like agriculture, healthcare, smart cities, rural development, and environment—fields directly relevant to Sikkim’s growth.

• The National Career Service (NCS) Portal continues to offer career guidance, job opportunities, and training resources nationwide.

He noted that these developments present a golden opportunity for Sikkim’s youth to build AI-driven skills and careers, particularly in sectors like agriculture, tourism, environment, and smart urban planning.

“The AI revolution is not just about technology—it is about preparing our people for the jobs of the future. Sikkim must not lag behind in this transformation,” Dr Subba said.