Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, along with committee members attended two crucial meetings in Somnath, a town renowned for its historical and religious significance.

The first meeting, held with officials from Western Railways, focused on several key areas critical to the future of Indian railways. The discussions began with a review of ongoing railway projects, assessing the progress and implementation of various initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure.

Another major topic was the modernisation of railways, with deliberations on upgrading existing infrastructure, enhancing passenger amenities, and integrating advanced technology into operations.

Safety measures were also a priority, with a strong focus on improving security across trains and railway stations, particularly addressing women’s safety concerns.

Additionally, the meeting included discussions on sanitation and waste management strategies to ensure cleanliness and sustainability at railway stations.

In the afternoon, the committee turned its attention to the food processing industry. A meeting was held regarding the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The discussion centered on efforts to formalize and strengthen micro food processing units, providing support to small-scale entrepreneurs.

Further deliberations focused on enhancing the infrastructure and resources for the food processing industry, aiming to drive local economic growth and improve the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Indra Hang Subba participated in both discussions, stressing the importance of these initiatives for sustainable development and the overall economic welfare of the country. His engagement highlighted the significance of addressing infrastructure challenges while fostering growth in key sectors such as railways and food processing.