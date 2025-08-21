Sikkim MP backs NDA vice-presidential nominee, highlights regional significance

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and NDA colleagues in New Delhi during the nomination filing of the alliance’s vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Subba expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan’s leadership would add momentum to the NDA’s developmental agenda, describing him as an experienced leader with a strong record in governance.

He underlined the importance of collective leadership in driving the country’s socio-economic progress, saying Radhakrishnan’s elevation would reinforce the NDA’s vision for national welfare.

Observers in Gangtok noted that Subba’s participation points to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s increasing engagement at the national level. Analysts believe his involvement not only amplifies Sikkim’s presence in central decision-making but also strengthens the NDA’s influence across the northeast, a region crucial to the alliance’s future political strategies.