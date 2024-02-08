In his final session in the Rajya Sabha, outgoing MP and SDF leader Hishey Lachungpa advocated for crucial issues concerning Sikkim calling for urgent attention from the government.

Addressing the assembly on behalf of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Lachungpa began by extending congratulations to the Indian Government on the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Chief among his concerns was the longstanding demand for seat reservation in the Sikkim state assembly for the Limboo Tamang community, which was granted tribal status in 2003. Lachungpa stated that despite the community's status, they have been denied representation in the assembly for over two decades. He urged the house to ensure the inclusion of a Limboo Tamang seat before the 2024 state elections.

Lachungpa also highlighted the plight of 12 tribes in Sikkim, including Bhujel, Sonwar, Thami, Mukhiya and Maaji, who have been awaiting tribal status for years. He stressed the urgency of granting them recognition, citing their long-standing contributions to the state's cultural fabric.

The MP further advocated for the relocation of the Karmapa to the Rumtek Dharma Chakra Center stating its significance for both spiritual and cultural reasons. He called for expedited action on this matter to honor the aspirations of the community.

Additionally, Lachungpa pushed for the inclusion of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Limboo languages in the 8th Schedule, emphasizing the importance of preserving linguistic diversity.

Furthermore, he drew attention to the devastation caused by the October 4th Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Sikkim, stressing the need for repairs to infrastructure and property damages.

Lachungpa also spoke on the importance of organic farming and advocated for prioritizing employment opportunities in the tourism sector to address unemployment issues in the state.