Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, on January 31, represented the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at a meeting of floor leaders from various political parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He advocated for development in the Northeastern region and urged discussions on pressing challenges.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also saw the participation of Kiren Rijiju, J.P. Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan.

During the session, Indra Hang Subba called on all major political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House and provide members from smaller parties the opportunity to participate meaningfully in discussions.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for considering more speaking time for members of smaller parties and urged continued efforts to ensure they are given a platform to voice their concerns.

Speaking on the significance of regional development, Subba requested that discussions on the Demand for Grants for the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) be prioritised. He urged that MPs from the Northeast region be given an opportunity to actively contribute to shaping the development model for the region.

Subba also advocated for dedicated discussions on two pressing global challenges: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Climate Change. He stressed the need for an in-depth dialogue on the implications of AI in areas such as governance, economic growth, and job creation.

Highlighting the growing risks posed by climate change, Subba called for a focused discussion on the environmental threats facing the Himalayas, particularly the increasing size of glacial lakes and the potential disasters they may cause. He also underscored the impact of these environmental changes on local communities, biodiversity, and disaster preparedness.