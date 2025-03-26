Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, on March 26, called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth at his office in New Delhi, to discuss strengthened road connectivity in the northern regions of the state.

During the meet, MP Subba urged the Ministry of Defence and BRO to reinforce road connectivity in North Sikkim, particularly NH 310A and border roads, ahead of the monsoon.

While appreciating their efforts in reopening roads after the Teesta floods of October 2023, he raised concerns that heavy rains and landslides may once again render them impassable.

He emphasised the urgent need for durable reinforcements, including slope stabilisation, improved drainage, and stronger road materials, to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for civilians and security forces in this strategic region.

MP Subba remains committed to advocating for long-term solutions to safeguard both public welfare and national security.