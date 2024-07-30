Addressing the Rajya Sabha on July 30, Sikkim's Rajya Sabha MP, Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, highlighted critical infrastructure and policy issues impacting the state. Lepcha underscored the urgency of completing repairs on National Highway 10 (NH 10), Sikkim's primary lifeline, which connects the state to Siliguri.

He emphasized the repeated appeals made to both the Union Transport Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the quick completion of NH 10 is vital for Sikkim’s connectivity and development.

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As Sikkim approaches its golden jubilee in May 2025, celebrating 50 years as a Union Territory, Lepcha called for substantial support from the central government. He outlined several key areas of concern, including the promotion of organic farming, granting seat reservations for the Limboo Tamang communities in the state assembly, and the recognition of Scheduled Tribe status for 12 communities.

Lepcha urged the central government to facilitate the visit of His Holiness the 17th Karmapa to Sikkim and improve the Nathula trade route. He pointed out that the route to Kailash Mansarovar from Sikkim is a crucial pilgrimage path, comparable in importance to routes from Nepal and Uttarakhand and called for its maintenance and enhancement.