Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on Thursday met with Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, presenting a memorandum on critical pending demands of Sikkim, including the tribal status for 12 left-out communities and seat reservations for the Limboo and Tamang communities.

In his representation, Subba stated the long-standing demand for inclusion of twelve Sikkimese Nepali ethnic groups in the Scheduled Tribe list. "These groups, whose lifestyle and culture are intrinsically tribal, have been advocating for this recognition within the constitutional framework for an extended period," Subba stated.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Sikkim government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, with the Central Government to address this issue. "A resolution seeking their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list was unanimously passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in 2021. We respectfully urge you to consider their inclusion," Subba appealed to the MoS Home Affairs.

Subba also expressed concern over the delay in reserving seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Despite being recognized as Scheduled Tribes in 2003, these communities have not yet received their reserved seats. "We kindly request your intervention to expedite this process and ensure their rightful representation," Subba said.

Subba highlighted the decade-long efforts of Sikkim's major religious communities, particularly the Buddhist community, to obtain permission to welcome His Holiness the 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje to Sikkim. "This matter holds profound significance for the spiritual and cultural fabric of Sikkim. We request your kind assistance in facilitating this request," he urged.

Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured all possible assistance and interventions to fulfill these long-pending demands, acknowledging the importance of ethnic unity in Sikkim.