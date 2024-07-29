DT Lepcha, Rajya Sabha MP from Sikkim, on July 29 requested the Central government to grant Scheduled Tribe status to 12 left out communities of Sikkim.

Raising the issue in the Parliament, Lepcha noted that the Sikkimese people are categorised into 3 ethnic groups viz., Lepcha, Bhutia, Nepali.

He further stated that there are 20 indigenous tribes living in Sikkim.

Speaking at the parliamentary session, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "The earliest available census of 1891 notes Nepali ethnic group as 63.3 per cent, Bhutia as 16.06 per cent and Lepcha as 18.9 per cent."

Lepcha additionally informed that the King of Sikkim had earlier recognised Bhutias, Lepchas and Nepalis as tribes.

"Sikkim had merged with India in 1975. In 1978, the Constitution ordered only Bhutia and Lepcha as Scheduled Tribes in Sikkim, however, the Nepalis lost their seat reservation in state Assembly," Lepcha said.

Meanwhile, as per Lepcha, two communities from Nepali ethnic group, Limbu and Tamang were granted ST status in 2003.

Stressing that the indigenous population of Sikkim is coming down, the MP pointed that the population will soon decline and their political rights will be affected if not 'safeguarded'.

"There are 12 left out communities from Nepali ethnic group which are required to be given the status of ST," he said, further exalting that if these communities are made tribal, Sikkim can be declared a tribal state like other Northeastern states. "Only the tribals will occupy Assembly seats," Lepcha said.

Furthermore, he said, "A small population of just over 4.5 lakhs needs to be saved from being overwhelmed by influx of people from other states."