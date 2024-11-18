Sikkim MP, Indra Hang Subba, on November 18 evening met Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Ram Nath Thakur who is on a two-day visit to the state from November 17 to 19.

The minister's visit is part of the 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' programme, an initiative aimed at enhancing and streamlining the monitoring of Union ministers' fortnightly visits to the Northeast. As part of this programme, he is participating in an event in Mangan, North Sikkim.

Subba met the Union Minister at Raj Bhawan, extending his gratitude for the minister's purposeful visit to the state.

During the meeting, Subba discussed several key issues, including the state of agriculture in Sikkim and the condition of roads connecting North Sikkim.

He highlighted his observations from his recent official visit to North Sikkim (October 1–4) and emphasised the critical importance of these roads, particularly in the context of national security.

Thakur assured the MP of his full support and assistance in addressing these concerns for the welfare of the state.