Empowering rural artisans key to economic growth: Sikkim MP in Rajya Sabha

Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha has underscored the critical role of rural artisans in bolstering the country’s economy, calling on the central government to extend stronger support to the handicrafts and handloom sectors.

Raising the issue during the ongoing Parliament session, Lepcha highlighted the struggles faced by rural artisans, especially in hill states like Sikkim, and sought details from the Ministry of Textiles on existing support mechanisms.

In response, the ministry informed the House that rural artisans are being supported under various schemes which provide financial assistance for procuring raw materials, yarns, and toolkits. The government is also offering help in product design, innovation, marketing, and infrastructure development. Special provisions have been made for artisans from disadvantaged communities including SCs, STs, women, persons with disabilities, and transgender individuals.

Among the key schemes cited was the National Handicrafts Development Programme, which offers 100% grants for constructing worksheds for BPL category artisans, aiming to provide a stable and dignified workspace.

“Such initiatives are vital in empowering our traditional artisans, preserving indigenous crafts, and strengthening the rural economy,” said Lepcha, while urging for better outreach and implementation of these schemes in the Northeast and other hill regions.

He emphasized that many communities in Sikkim still rely on traditional arts like weaving and wood carving for their livelihood, but rising costs and lack of market access have left them vulnerable. Lepcha urged the government to ensure low-interest credit, modern tools, and increased exposure through national and international platforms to help artisans thrive in a competitive environment.

His remarks drew attention to the need for focused policy and practical intervention to preserve India’s cultural heritage while promoting sustainable rural livelihoods.