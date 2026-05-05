Sikkim MP D.T. Lepcha inspects development projects, finalises site for Rs 2 crore Hanuman statue

Sikkim MP D. T. Lepcha, accompanied by Pamin Lepcha, conducted an extensive inspection of ongoing and proposed development works across several areas of the Gnathang-Machong constituency, including Barapathing and Latok.

During the visit, the leaders reviewed infrastructure projects, interacted with local residents and discussed future development plans aimed at improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.

A major highlight of the inspection was the finalisation of land for the installation of a massive Hanuman statue at Barapathing. The project, estimated at Rs 2 crore, has been proposed with financial support from Gujarat-based Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia.

Officials confirmed that land measurements and site inspections for the statue were completed during Monday's (May 4) visit, paving the way for the project’s implementation.

The delegation also assessed progress related to the proposed alternative highway connecting Rolep through Barapathing and Latok to the Jawaharlal Nehru Road at the 17th Mile, extending further towards Nathula Pass.

The road project, expected to be completed by early 2027, is anticipated to significantly improve regional connectivity and facilitate tourism growth. Authorities are also planning to develop tourist destinations along the route to generate local employment and economic opportunities.

During their interaction with residents, the MP and MLA listened to public concerns and assured continued support for infrastructure enhancement, including renovation and development of temples and other public facilities in the region.